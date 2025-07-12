'Ekka' trailer unveils gripping action drama

'Ekka' to hit the screens on July 18, 2025

Releasing July 18, 2025, "Ekka" features Sanjana Anand and Sampada Hulivana as Muthu's love interests, with Aditya playing a gritty cop.

The movie's music is already making waves—Charan Raj composed the soundtrack, and "Bangle Bangaari" has racked up over 18 million YouTube views.

Backed by KRG Studios, PRK Productions, and Jayanna Films, with striking visuals by Satya Hegde and editing from Deepu S Kumar, this one looks set to grab attention on release day.