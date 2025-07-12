Next Article
'Ekka' trailer unveils gripping action drama
The trailer for "Ekka" is out, giving us a first look at Yuva Rajkumar as Muthu—a small-town guy who finds himself tangled in Bengaluru's criminal world.
Directed by Rohit Padaki, the film follows Muthu's journey from innocence to survival as he faces tough choices and city chaos.
'Ekka' to hit the screens on July 18, 2025
Releasing July 18, 2025, "Ekka" features Sanjana Anand and Sampada Hulivana as Muthu's love interests, with Aditya playing a gritty cop.
The movie's music is already making waves—Charan Raj composed the soundtrack, and "Bangle Bangaari" has racked up over 18 million YouTube views.
Backed by KRG Studios, PRK Productions, and Jayanna Films, with striking visuals by Satya Hegde and editing from Deepu S Kumar, this one looks set to grab attention on release day.