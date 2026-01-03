'Eko' surprises fans with early Telugu Netflix release

Box office win and cool milestones

Eko is making waves at the box office, pulling in ₹50 crore worldwide on just a ₹5 crore budget.

Starring Sandeep Pradeep and Narain, it's also the first project from Aaradyaa Studios and marks the third chapter in Bahul Ramesh's Animal Trilogy, following Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files 2.