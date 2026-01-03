Next Article
'Eko' surprises fans with early Telugu Netflix release
Entertainment
The Malayalam thriller Eko just dropped on Netflix, but here's the twist: its Telugu dubbed version arrived ahead of schedule, before the previously announced January 7, 2026 release date.
Telugu-speaking viewers are pretty thrilled to catch the film in their own language sooner than expected.
Box office win and cool milestones
Eko is making waves at the box office, pulling in ₹50 crore worldwide on just a ₹5 crore budget.
Starring Sandeep Pradeep and Narain, it's also the first project from Aaradyaa Studios and marks the third chapter in Bahul Ramesh's Animal Trilogy, following Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files 2.