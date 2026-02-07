Ekta pitched 'Naagin' to Priyanka, Katrina; they turned it down Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Ekta Kapoor just shared that before casting Mouni Roy in her hit show Naagin, she actually pitched the lead to Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka was on board but moved abroad, while Katrina wasn't convinced people would be into a shape-shifting serpent story.

"She looked at me like I had smoked something really nice," Ekta joked.