Ekta pitched 'Naagin' to Priyanka, Katrina; they turned it down
Ekta Kapoor just shared that before casting Mouni Roy in her hit show Naagin, she actually pitched the lead to Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
Priyanka was on board but moved abroad, while Katrina wasn't convinced people would be into a shape-shifting serpent story.
"She looked at me like I had smoked something really nice," Ekta joked.
Meanwhile, 'Naagin' went on to become a massive hit
Despite the initial doubts, Naagin launched in 2015 and quickly took over Indian TV, running for seven seasons with strong TRPs.
The show's mix of fantasy and revenge drama clearly struck a chord—plus, it later helped bring naagin folklore back into cinema conversations and featured plenty of popular actors along the way.
Ekta has only good things to say about the actors
Ekta had only good things to say about both stars: she said she admired Priyanka, and praised Katrina as "self-made" for building her career from scratch.
Even though they didn't join Naagin, their journeys still get major respect from Ekta herself.