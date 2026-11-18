Kapoor has a long-standing association with horror and supernatural entertainment.

Her recent theatrical ventures, Bhooth Bangla and The Vvaan, further cemented her reputation in this genre.

Meanwhile, this will mark Khan's return to the director's seat after years of being out of the spotlight amid the MeToo allegations against him in 2018.

He's known for helming Housefull (2010), Himmatwala (2013), and Humshakals (2014).