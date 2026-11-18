'Hero Ki Horrorine': Find out about the release date, director
What's the story
Ektaa R Kapoor is set to return to the horror genre with Hero Ki Horrorine, directed by Sajid Khan. The film, a collaboration between Kapoor and Amar Butala, will hit theaters on February 5, 2027. This project marks another foray into horror for Kapoor, who has previously developed several properties in the genre, including Koi Aane Ko Hai (2009) and Daayan (2015).
Genre expertise
Kapoor's established connection with horror genre
Kapoor has a long-standing association with horror and supernatural entertainment.
Her recent theatrical ventures, Bhooth Bangla and The Vvaan, further cemented her reputation in this genre.
Meanwhile, this will mark Khan's return to the director's seat after years of being out of the spotlight amid the MeToo allegations against him in 2018.
He's known for helming Housefull (2010), Himmatwala (2013), and Humshakals (2014).
Film details
What we know about the film
While specific plot details about Hero Ki Horrorine remain under wraps, the film is set in an enigmatic universe that promises to deliver a mix of horror and entertainment.
The project is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Kapoor, and Butala under Jai Ho Media Ventures.
Butala is known for backing films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kesari, and Mission Majnu.