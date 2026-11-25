Elon Musk looked off during Tesla Argentina store launch call
Elon Musk looked noticeably off during a live video call from his private jet at the launch of Tesla's first store in Argentina, a major event also attended by President Javier Milei.
Instead of the usual speech, Musk struggled with fragmented sentences and odd facial expressions, leaving the crowd puzzled.
Viral Musk clips sparked ketamine jokes
Clips of Musk's awkward appearance quickly spread online, with jokes about what was going on.
Some users joked about his rumored drug use, with the internet celebrity and activist Matt Bernstein quipping, "He is at war with ketamine," joked the internet celebrity and activist Matt Bernstein, "and I'm on the ketamine's side."
Overall, Musk's behavior became the main talking point, overshadowing Tesla's big moment.