Elvish Yadav confirms starring in 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
What's the story
Social media sensation and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, has confirmed that he will star in Malamaal Weekly 2. The sequel to Priyadarshan's hit 2006 film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. Soon after his casting was reported online, Yadav took to social media to express gratitude toward his fans.
Emotional post
Yadav thanked his fans in heartfelt note
Yadav shared a heartfelt note on X.
He wrote, "New film. New journey. I came from outside; I had no one in Bollywood."
"I rose from among you people, and your love has now brought me to the big screen."
"Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon."
In another post, he added, "I'm truly grateful for this opportunity. Bas umeed hai ki inse kuch seekh kar aap sabko mujh par proud feel kara paun!"
Film details
Cast of 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
Malamaal Weekly 2 will have a completely new storyline, but will retain the core theme of the original film.
The sequel will see Deshmukh, Rawal, and Rajpal reprising their roles from the first movie, with Yadav joining as a new addition.
The female lead cast reportedly includes Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shirodkar (her Bollywood comeback).
Film production
Everything to know about sequel
Amit Joshi, who co-directed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, will reportedly helm Malamaal Weekly 2.
He is currently fine-tuning the script, with production expected to commence by November 2026, per Bollywood Hungama.
The original film revolved around a lottery ticket and the ensuing greed and rivalry among villagers when they discover a potential fortune.
It was a commercial success and later remade in several Indian languages.
The film was an adaptation of Waking Ned.