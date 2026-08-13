Elvish Yadav confirms starring in 'Malamaal Weekly 2'

Yadav shared a heartfelt note on X.

He wrote, "New film. New journey. I came from outside; I had no one in Bollywood."

"I rose from among you people, and your love has now brought me to the big screen."

"Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon."

In another post, he added, "I'm truly grateful for this opportunity. Bas umeed hai ki inse kuch seekh kar aap sabko mujh par proud feel kara paun!"