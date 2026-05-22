Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' to end with Season 6

Netflix 's popular series Emily in Paris will conclude with its sixth season, the streamer announced on Thursday night. The final season is currently being filmed in Greece . "Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," said series creator Darren Star. "We can't wait to share this last chapter with you."

Farewell preparations Final season promises 'fantastic farewell' Lily Collins, who plays the lead role of Emily, also shared her excitement for the final season. In a video message, she said, "Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime." "Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming."

Show's success 'Emily in Paris' has been a huge success for Netflix The series, which also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery, among others, has been a huge success for Netflix. Seasons 1-5 spent 32 weeks on the Netflix global top 10 English language TV chart and reached number one in 90 countries.

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