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Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' to end with Season 6
S06 is currently in production

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' to end with Season 6

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 22, 2026
10:46 am
What's the story

Netflix's popular series Emily in Paris will conclude with its sixth season, the streamer announced on Thursday night. The final season is currently being filmed in Greece. "Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," said series creator Darren Star. "We can't wait to share this last chapter with you."

Farewell preparations

Final season promises 'fantastic farewell'

Lily Collins, who plays the lead role of Emily, also shared her excitement for the final season. In a video message, she said, "Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime." "Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming."

Show's success

'Emily in Paris' has been a huge success for Netflix

The series, which also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery, among others, has been a huge success for Netflix. Seasons 1-5 spent 32 weeks on the Netflix global top 10 English language TV chart and reached number one in 90 countries.

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Production details

Show renewed for 6th season back in January

Netflix had confirmed back in April that the sixth season of Emily in Paris would be filmed in Greece and Monaco. The show was renewed for a sixth season back in January, following the success of its fifth season. The series first debuted on Netflix in October 2020 and has since become a global sensation.

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