English trailer trims 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' runtime
Entertainment
The English trailer for Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups just landed, and it's not quite the same as the Indian version.
It's 11 seconds shorter, skips the "use headphones" warning, trims down the credits, and cuts back on Yash's monolog, so it gets to the action even faster.
'Toxic' delay and dual roles
Toxic's release was pushed back to avoid overlapping with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and because of ongoing issues in West Asia.
This big-budget film sees Yash playing both Raya and his son Rumi (aka Ticket), alongside stars like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
At CinemaCon 2026, Yash called Toxic a layered story that digs into deep psychological themes, so expect more than just your usual action flick.