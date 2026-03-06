'Euphoria' actor Eric Dane's memoir set for November release
Eric Dane, the actor known for Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, passed away on February 19 from respiratory failure caused by ALS.
His memoir, "My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments," will be published posthumously by The Open Field on November 3.
Dane started writing after his ALS diagnosis and kept going until the end.
The memoir covers his Hollywood journey, struggles with sobriety, and life with ALS.
He reflected, "Our days are all we truly have."
The book will be published by Maria Shriver's The Open Field imprint.
Dane's advice to daughters Georgia and Billie
Beyond acting, Dane opened up about his family—his long relationship with Rebecca Gayheart (even after their split), calling her the greatest love of his life.
He also left a heartfelt message to his daughters Billie and Georgia urging them to fight.