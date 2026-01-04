Next Article
Evangeline Lilly shares struggle with brain injury after concussion
Evangeline Lilly, best known from Ant-Man, just opened up about suffering a traumatic brain injury last year after fainting and hitting her head on a boulder.
She shared that scans show brain damage and she's now working with doctors to figure out the next steps. The injury has affected most areas of her brain function.
Finding calm and support during recovery
While recovery has been tough, Lilly says it's also slowed her down in a good way—she called this past holiday season the "calmest Christmas" since becoming a parent.
Support from friends like Michelle Pfeiffer, who called her a "warrior," and gratitude for her community have helped her stay positive through it all.