'Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa' lands on ZEE5 as a whodunit
Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa just dropped on ZEE5, bringing a classic whodunit vibe for mystery lovers.
The story kicks off with 15 friends reuniting at a secluded mansion for an anniversary party, but things take a dark turn when one of them is found dead the next morning.
As secrets start spilling and everyone becomes a suspect, the suspense keeps you guessing till the end.
You'll need an active ZEE5 subscription to stream it.
Pathak portrays Sohrab Handa, Kapoor directs
Vinay Pathak leads as Sohrab Handa, whose murder shakes up his friend group and reveals some not-so-innocent secrets.
The cast also features Koel Purie, Neil Bhoopalam, Palomi Ghosh, and Rajat Kapoor (who also directs).
With music by Sggar Desai and cinematography from Rafey Moehmood, the film hit theaters on April 10, 2026 and currently holds a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb.