'Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa' lands on ZEE5 as a whodunit Entertainment May 03, 2026

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa just dropped on ZEE5, bringing a classic whodunit vibe for mystery lovers.

The story kicks off with 15 friends reuniting at a secluded mansion for an anniversary party, but things take a dark turn when one of them is found dead the next morning.

As secrets start spilling and everyone becomes a suspect, the suspense keeps you guessing till the end.

You'll need an active ZEE5 subscription to stream it.