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'Raja Shivaji' releases tomorrow: Cast, plot, trailer, and more
'Raja Shivaji' will release on May 1

'Raja Shivaji' releases tomorrow: Cast, plot, trailer, and more

By Isha Sharma
Apr 30, 2026
02:07 pm
What's the story

Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming historical drama, Raja Shivaji, is all set to premiere on Friday (May 1). The film is being touted as Deshmukh's most ambitious project to date, following the success of his directorial debut, Ved. In Raja Shivaji, he plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior. Here's everything to know about the movie.

Ensemble cast

Meet the cast of 'Raja Shivaji'

The film features an ensemble cast, including Deshmukh's son Rahyl as the younger version of Shivaji Maharaj. Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife, Saibai, while Abhishek Bachchan portrays Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj. Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist Afzal Khan, and Vidya Balan plays Badi Begum. Sachin Khedekar and Bhagyashree play Shahaji Raje Bhosale and Jijabai, respectively. Salman Khan will make a cameo as Jiva Mahala, a loyal and brave Marathi warrior.

Competition

'Raja Shivaji' will compete with several movies

Marking Deshmukh's return to the director's chair, Raja Shivaji will be released in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu languages. It aims to create a pan-India impact with its grand scale and star-studded cast. It is set to face stiff competition from Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, and Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Director's vision

Deshmukh explained his vision for the film

Speaking about the movie, Deshmukh said in a statement, "Coming from a Marathi family, we've grown up reading and hearing about stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valor." "We want people to see what went into the making of the king and his childhood influences." "The story moves from him being a witness, to him asking questions, to him making decisions about who he wants to be. As much as it is a historical epic, it's also a story of family."

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Revisit the trailer here

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