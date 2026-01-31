The Beatles biopics: Cast, first-look photos, and release details
What's the story
The first look at the highly anticipated four-part film series on The Beatles has been unveiled. Sony Pictures shared the images on Friday, showcasing Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. The films also feature Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Cox, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Saoirse Ronan as Linda Eastman, and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd. Here's everything to know about the ambitious movies.
Twitter Post
Here's the first look
The Beatles. April 2028.— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 30, 2026
Paul Mescal is Paul McCartney
Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr
Joseph Quinn is George Harrison
Harris Dickinson is John Lennon
The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes. #TheBeatlesMovies pic.twitter.com/DLOScUAxXk
Film details
Meet the crew behind the movies
The four films will be directed by Sam Mendes, with each film focusing on the perspective of one band member. The entire project is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2028. The screenplay is penned by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne. The venture is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Mendes's Neal Street Productions in association with Apple Corps.
Director's statement
Mendes on why he took up the project
When the project was first announced, Mendes expressed his pride in telling the story of one of music history's greatest bands. He said he wanted to bring something new to the big screen. "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," he had said in a statement, as reported by Variety.