The Beatles biopics: Cast, first-look photos, and release details

The four films will be directed by Sam Mendes, with each film focusing on the perspective of one band member. The entire project is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2028. The screenplay is penned by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne. The venture is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Mendes's Neal Street Productions in association with Apple Corps.

Director's statement

Mendes on why he took up the project

When the project was first announced, Mendes expressed his pride in telling the story of one of music history's greatest bands. He said he wanted to bring something new to the big screen. "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," he had said in a statement, as reported by Variety.