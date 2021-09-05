Know how you can participate in DC FanDome 2021
DC Comics is back with its second season of DC FanDome! The virtual dome will be live-streamed on October 16 across various platforms around the world. DC recently released its full 2021 line-up alongside all details about the streaming event. There's also a chance for artists to be a part of the gala. Here's a round-up of everything you need to know.
Mark your calendars, DC FanDome goes live on October 16
One day. One show. All for you. Mark your calendars for #DCFanDome, a free, streaming, global fan experience on October 16! https://t.co/eRCMvYggyP pic.twitter.com/XQialzQMol— DC (@DCComics) August 31, 2021
'The Batman', 'Black Adam', 'Aquaman-2': Previews, trailers coming our way
First things first, DC has already confirmed we will be getting glimpses for movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash. Programs for several Arrowverse TV shows such as Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Supergirl, and The Flash will be featured in the live event, along with the preview of the latest Arrowverse show Naomi.
Expect preview for James Gunn's series 'Peacemaker' starring John Cena
Fans can expect previews or finale sneak peeks for shows like Titans, Stargirl, and Legends Of Tomorrow. Previews of James Gunn's series on John Cena's anti-hero Peacemaker and animated projects Harley Quinn and DC League of Super-Pets are also highly expected. Of course, DC is keeping many things under the cover, and going by last year's trend we will get quite a few surprises.
Creators have launched new DC FanDome Fridays initiative
This time around, you can get your artwork featured in the DC FanDome! Interested fans can go through the conditions mentioned on the website of Talenthouse and submit their fanart there. Further, to build anticipation, makers have launched a DC FanDome Fridays initiative, where new "content, products, downloads, and much more" will be dropped every Friday leading up to October 16.
Sign up for the free event on DC FanDome's site!
This isn't all, DC fanatics who love to cosplay or boast the possession of all Superman comics can get featured on DC FanDome's site and all of DC's social media handles by sharing how they celebrate on Talenthouse's website. Notably, the 2021 event will be free to attend and those interested can sign up or log in here. Here's waiting for the epic show!