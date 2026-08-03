Excel Entertainment launches 'Excel Music' after UMG 30% stake
Entertainment
Excel Entertainment, the folks behind Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, just launched their own music label, Excel Music.
This is happening after Universal Music Group grabbed a 30% stake in Excel at an enterprise valuation of ₹2,400 crore earlier this year.
UMG will help take Excel Music's releases worldwide.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' soundtrack features Dhanda
Excel Music's first drop is the soundtrack for Mirzapur: The Movie, hitting theaters September 4. The lead single features Haryanvi singer Dhanda making his Bollywood debut and arrives this week.
The label also plans to spotlight emerging artists and grow its catalog, with UMG backing global distribution, so expect more fresh sounds soon.