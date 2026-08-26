Exploring Miley Cyrus's beautiful bond with late Dolly Parton

Back in 2022, Cyrus humorously revealed that her communication with Parton was often through fax.

"Every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax... She's rarely on the phone," she told Seth Meyers on his late-night show.

"She does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me."