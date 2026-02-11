Brad Pitt's 'F1' sequel in the works, producer confirms
What's the story
A sequel to the hit Formula 1 movie, F1, starring Brad Pitt, is in development, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed to the BBC. The film, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and nominated for four Oscars this year, including Best Picture, features Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes. The character makes a comeback to Formula 1 with the fictional team APXGP after a long hiatus.
Sequel insights
Bruckheimer hints at casting involvement for Pitt
During the annual Academy Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a sequel." However, he did not provide any timeline for the project or confirm casting details. When asked if Pitt would reprise his role, Bruckheimer said the actor would "of course" be involved in casting decisions.
Box office triumph
'F1' is Apple's most successful theatrical release
Released last summer, F1 has reportedly earned $630 million globally, making it Apple Original Films's most successful theatrical release to date. The film was shot extensively during the 2023 and 2024 Formula 1 seasons, with scenes filmed at various race weekends, including the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Industry insights
Bruckheimer's busy schedule with multiple sequels and new projects
Bruckheimer expressed surprise and delight at the film's awards recognition, calling it a "long journey" to get the movie made due to several strikes. He also discussed his busy schedule with projects like Heat 2, another Days of Thunder film, another Top Gun movie, and a new Pirates of the Caribbean film. He hinted at a "very interesting" UFO project in development as well.
Future plans
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali adds to the buzz
Last week, Apple TV held a press day where the possibility of an F1 sequel was discussed. Apple senior executive Eddie Cue read out a question from the audience about this potential sequel, to which Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali responded by telling fans to "stay tuned." He added that there would be more information in the future.