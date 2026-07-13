Faasil's Telugu lead debut 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' teaser drops
Fahadh Faasil is making his Telugu lead debut with Don't Trouble the Trouble, and the teaser just dropped on July 13.
The film, directed by Shashank Yeleti, follows a small-time magician who accidentally gives supernatural powers to a young girl during one of his acts.
It's set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on September 11.
'Don't Trouble the Trouble' mixes genres
The movie blends comedy, fantasy, and some darker vibes: think magic meets real life with a twist.
Fahadh's performance already stands out in the teaser, joined by Ssara and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles.
Backed by Arka Mediaworks (the team behind Baahubali), with music from Kaala Bhairava and filming that kicked off earlier this year in Hyderabad, this one's shaping up to be an interesting watch for fans of something a little different.