Fans say 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer matches leaks including Sentinel moment
The Avengers: Doomsday trailer just dropped, and fans are freaking out because it matches up with those leaked scenes, especially the big Sentinel moment.
Comments like "THE SENTINELS SCENE LEAK WAS REAL!!!" are appearing in online discussion, with fans suggesting the leaks were pretty spot-on.
'Avengers: Doomsday' rumored cast India ₹60cr
Some leaked clips even have Chinese subtitles.
The rumored cast list is wild: think Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) all in one movie.
Plus, pre-bookings in India have already topped ₹60 crore, so excitement is definitely through the roof.