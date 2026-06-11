Netflix's 'Lock Upp 2': Release date, hosts, format
What's the story
The second season of the popular captive reality show Lock Upp is all set to premiere on June 27 on Netflix. Titled Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, the new season will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh. The first teaser for the show was recently released, featuring both hosts discussing their roles as jailers.
Show details
Format of the show
The second season will feature 14 well-known personalities as inmates in a controlled, high-pressure jail. The inmates will be cut off from the outside world and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks. The show aims to give these celebrities a chance to reveal their true selves beyond their public image. Deshmukh said, "Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested."
Streaming details
Where to watch the show?
The first season premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022, while the new season is a collaboration between Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. It will be available exclusively on Netflix from June 27, with new episodes streaming every Saturday to Wednesday at 8:00pm.
Host insights
What the hosts said about the show
Khan said, "Across my career, I've seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves under real pressure." Deshmukh added that the show is a "reflection of the times we live in and can be both fun and fascinating."