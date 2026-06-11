Netflix's 'Lock Upp 2': Release date, hosts, format

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Format of the show

The second season will feature 14 well-known personalities as inmates in a controlled, high-pressure jail. The inmates will be cut off from the outside world and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks. The show aims to give these celebrities a chance to reveal their true selves beyond their public image. Deshmukh said, "Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested."