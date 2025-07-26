Farah Khan on Deepika's spirit exit: 'Gold is heated...' Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Farah Khan has joined the conversation about long workdays in Bollywood, following Deepika Padukone's recent exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over pay and working hours.

In a vlog with Radhikka Madan, Farah reflected on the demanding schedules actors face, saying, "Gold is created only after it is heated," hinting that tough conditions are part of the job.