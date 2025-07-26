Next Article
Farah Khan on Deepika's spirit exit: 'Gold is heated...'
Farah Khan has joined the conversation about long workdays in Bollywood, following Deepika Padukone's recent exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over pay and working hours.
In a vlog with Radhikka Madan, Farah reflected on the demanding schedules actors face, saying, "Gold is created only after it is heated," hinting that tough conditions are part of the job.
Deepika's demand remains high even after she left 'Spirit'
Khan's comments echo wider industry talks about fair work conditions for actors. She also mentioned Madan's own early struggles with exhausting shoots.
Even after leaving Spirit, Deepika remains in demand—with big projects like King (opposite Shah Rukh Khan and featuring Suhana Khan) and AA22 X A6 with Allu Arjun lined up—showing she's still a major force in Bollywood.