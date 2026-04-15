Rajkummar's 'Toaster' features special cameos by Farah Khan, Pratik Gandhi

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, " Pratik Gandhi appears in a scene in the film. That's not all." The source said, "Patralekhaa, the producer of the film and also Rajkummar Rao's real-life wife, will be seen in a scene in the film." "Both of them, along with Farah Khan , further add to the madness."

Production insights

Patralekhaa on her production journey

Patralekhaa, who has produced Toaster, spoke about her transition into production in an interview with Hindustan Times in February 2025. She said, "Stepping into production is an organic extension of my love for storytelling." "I wanted to create a space where inspiring stories could thrive." "Raj and I have always been passionate about cinema, and through production we hope to champion stories we genuinely believe in."