'Joy has been sucked...': Anil Kapoor misses classic Bollywood sets

During a recent episode of Farah Khan 's cooking vlog, she revealed that actor Anil Kapoor once told her that he no longer feels the same excitement on film sets as he used to. The revelation came during a discussion about how filmmaking has changed over the years. Khan shared this with Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan , who were her guests on the show.

Kapoor's sentiment 'I go to film sets, that joy...' Khan quoted Kapoor as saying, "Anil told me, 'Farah abhi main sets pe jaata hoon naa, voh joy is missing of being on set. (Farah, these days, when I go to film sets, that joy of being on a set is missing).'" "Voh pura joy suck kar lia hai (All of that joy has been completely sucked out)."

Perspective 'I have worked with these people, they are great...' David, a veteran filmmaker, shared his own experiences of working with actors who often arrived late on set. "I have worked with these people, they are great. Salman (Khan), Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, bhale hi late aate the par jab voh shot dete the toh insaan khush hoke ghar jaata tha (Salman Khan, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt were great. They may have arrived late at times but when they gave a shot everyone went home happy)."

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