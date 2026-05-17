Was Saif offered 'Main Hoon Na'? Farah Khan breaks silence

Role offer

What did Khan say?

While promoting his latest project, Kartavya, produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Khan told Bollywood Hungama that the superstar had once called him for Main Hoon Na. He said, "He (Shah Rukh) once called me for Main Hoon Na. He said there's a great part." "And then, Farah called me later and said no, no, no." This has led to speculation about whether Khan was being considered for Zayed Khan's character in the film.