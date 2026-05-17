Was Saif offered 'Main Hoon Na'? Farah Khan breaks silence
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had once offered him a role in the 2004 film, Main Hoon Na. The actor claimed that director Farah Khan later called him and said, "No, no, no." However, when contacted by HT City for clarification, Farah said, "First, I'm hearing of this."
Role offer
What did Khan say?
While promoting his latest project, Kartavya, produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Khan told Bollywood Hungama that the superstar had once called him for Main Hoon Na. He said, "He (Shah Rukh) once called me for Main Hoon Na. He said there's a great part." "And then, Farah called me later and said no, no, no." This has led to speculation about whether Khan was being considered for Zayed Khan's character in the film.
Past projects
SRK and Khan earlier worked on 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'
Khan and SRK previously collaborated on Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), where Khan played Rohit opposite SRK's Aman. The film was one of the most loved Hindi romantic dramas of its time. Meanwhile, Khan is currently seen in Kartavya, directed by Pulkit and co-starring Sanjay Mishra, Rasika Dugal, and Zakir Hussain.