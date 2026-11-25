Khan, who has previously worked in Bollywood, called the show a "win for Pakistan."

He said, "I don't think this journey would've been as beautiful with anyone else."

"Thank you so much for making this possible. It's a win for Pakistan, and I'm very glad and honored to be a part of it."

The actor not only enjoys a successful Bollywood career, but he also had a major role in Bisha K Ali's 2022 superhero series Ms Marvel.