Fawad Khan says first Netflix show a 'win for Pakistan'
What's the story
The much-anticipated Netflix original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo held its trailer launch event in Karachi on Tuesday. The show, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir, is a landmark moment for Pakistan as it's the first-ever Pakistani original series on the streaming platform. During the event, the actors expressed their excitement about being part of this historic project.
Actor's statement
'Very glad and honored to be a part of it'
Khan, who has previously worked in Bollywood, called the show a "win for Pakistan."
He said, "I don't think this journey would've been as beautiful with anyone else."
"Thank you so much for making this possible. It's a win for Pakistan, and I'm very glad and honored to be a part of it."
The actor not only enjoys a successful Bollywood career, but he also had a major role in Bisha K Ali's 2022 superhero series Ms Marvel.
Actor's perspective
'This is just a stepping stone for us'
Aamir, who is also part of the series, said she feels lucky to be a part of this historic project.
She said, "Anyone who's a fan of me globally must've watched Pakistani dramas. I have fame because of Pakistani television and films."
"This is just a stepping stone for us. All of our stories are known globally, and people around the world are excited about them," she added.
Actor's expectation
'It's just going to reach more people in 191 countries...'
Khan said in a red carpet interview that he hopes the Netflix show opens more doors for all of them.
He said, "As it is, the audience of Pakistani dramas is very wide and spread across the globe."
"People have been watching Pakistani shows all this while. Now, it's just going to reach more people in 191 countries and in a larger-than-life picture," he added.
Show information
All about the show
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is written and directed by Momina Duraid.
It adapts Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling novel of the same name, which ran as a serialized story in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013.
The show also stars Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Sanam Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Khushaal Khan, and Nadia Jamil.
It will be released on December 4.