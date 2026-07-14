Feek's daughter, 12, rushed to Austin hospital after heart complication
Entertainment
Rory Feek's 12-year-old daughter, Indiana, was rushed to a children's hospital in Austin after a scary complication from her recent open-heart surgery.
She woke up feeling sick and collapsed, and doctors discovered dangerous fluid around her heart that needed urgent surgery.
Feek's daughter recovering after emergency surgery
Thankfully, the emergency procedure worked and Indiana bounced back quickly. Doctors say she's on track for a full recovery.
Indiana, who has Down syndrome (and, like many kids with it, faces heart challenges), had the original surgery in June.
Rory has been open about his journey online, sharing both the tough moments and his relief now that things are looking up.