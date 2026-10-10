Prakash Raj, Anurag Kashyap slam CJP protesters' detention
What's the story
Several film industry figures have criticized the heavy police crackdown and security deployment in New Delhi over the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar. The CJP organized the protest to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the revised voter roll. Several CJP leaders were detained, along with hundreds of protesters and journalists attempting to reach Central Delhi.
Celebrity reactions
Prakash Raj questions the 'hungama,' Anurag Kashyap lauds 'bravehearts'
Actor and activist Prakash Raj shared a cartoon by Satish Acharya on X.
He wrote, "How long will you escape from citizens' dissent #justasking."
In a video addressing the detentions, he said, "What is this hungama? Detaining youngsters from the flights and homes? Not even letting them reach the protest site?"
Director Anurag Kashyap wrote on Instagram, "Do Darpok, 40,000 ghulam, Lakhon bahadur (2 of them scared, 40,000 of them slaves, and lakhs of bravehearts)."
Additional criticism
Apurva Asrani, Vishal Dadlani, and Shirish Kunder show support
Editor and filmmaker Apurva Asrani questioned the detentions of Abhijeet Dipke, Ratna Singh, and Dhruv Rathee on Saturday, saying, "The end of democracy."
Singer Vishal Dadlani criticized the crackdown, saying, "At present, the whole world is watching that the system can go to such lengths to save one person."
Filmmaker Shirish Kunder posted, "How long can you survive if you have to use force to protect yourself from your own people?"
Security measures
Over 40,000 personnel deployed in New Delhi to prevent protests
More than 40,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have reportedly been deployed across New Delhi, heavily fortifying the capital to prevent protests.
Multiple opposition leaders, journalists, CJP functionaries, and protesters have been detained by police so far, including Singh, MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, and John Brittas.