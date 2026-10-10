Prakash Raj, Anurag Kashyap slam CJP protesters' detention

Editor and filmmaker Apurva Asrani questioned the detentions of Abhijeet Dipke, Ratna Singh, and Dhruv Rathee on Saturday, saying, "The end of democracy."

Singer Vishal Dadlani criticized the crackdown, saying, "At present, the whole world is watching that the system can go to such lengths to save one person."

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder posted, "How long can you survive if you have to use force to protect yourself from your own people?"