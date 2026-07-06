Amid 'Satluj' row, Kajal-Shreyas's 'The India Story' faces release uncertainty
What's the story
The entire nation is currently talking about Diljit Dosanjh-led Satluj facing abrupt removal from OTT years after it struggled to attain the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) stamp. Now, the makers of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, are hoping their fate is different. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24; however, it's yet to receive a certification.
Filmmaker's statement
'Difficult for films that dare to speak about uncomfortable realities'
Director Chettan DK has expressed concern over the delay in certification for The India Story. He said, per Bollywood Hungama, "It has been a difficult time for films that dare to speak about uncomfortable realities." "Seeing Satluj disappear from an OTT platform and now The India Story still waiting for its CBFC clearance is heartbreaking as a filmmaker." "Our intention has never been to create controversy, we simply want to bring an important issue to the people through cinema."
Film's objective
Aim to raise awareness about use of pesticides in farming
The India Story deals with the use of pesticides in farming and their impact on human health. It aims to raise awareness about the hidden dangers linked to food production and encourage conversations around a public health issue that affects millions. The film is reportedly backed by years of research. It is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.
Film's release
Film to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil
The India Story will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It is written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, while Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi are co-producers. The film's teaser has already generated significant attention for its bold subject.