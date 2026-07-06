Amid 'Satluj' row, Kajal-Shreyas's 'The India Story' faces release uncertainty

Filmmaker's statement

'Difficult for films that dare to speak about uncomfortable realities'

Director Chettan DK has expressed concern over the delay in certification for The India Story. He said, per Bollywood Hungama, "It has been a difficult time for films that dare to speak about uncomfortable realities." "Seeing Satluj disappear from an OTT platform and now The India Story still waiting for its CBFC clearance is heartbreaking as a filmmaker." "Our intention has never been to create controversy, we simply want to bring an important issue to the people through cinema."