Dhanush-Mammootty's 'Om' final schedule begins in Malaysia
What's the story
The much-anticipated action entertainer Om, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Tamil star Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty, has entered its final leg of production in Malaysia. The filming for this crucial schedule commenced on Sunday, per industry sources. Videos of Dhanush signing autographs for fans in Malaysia have also surfaced online, further confirming the news.
Release update
Naseeruddin Shah joins 'Om' cast
Despite the makers announcing an October 16 release for Om, reports suggest that the date might be changed. An update is expected soon. Moreover, the movie's production house, Wunderbar Films, recently welcomed veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah to the cast. They shared this news on social media platforms with a post that read, "A strong addition to the world of #OM."
Film details
Plot revolves around illegal red sandalwood logging
The title teaser of Om had earlier revealed that the plot revolves around individuals who cut red sanders for a living. Dhanush plays a woodcutter in this narrative. The teaser showed police officers detaining woodcutters who are illegally chopping red sanders, holding them hostage at gunpoint while Dhanush comes to their rescue. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the female leads, with music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Ezhil Arasu.