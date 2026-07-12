Dhanush-Mammootty's 'Om' final schedule begins in Malaysia

Film details

Plot revolves around illegal red sandalwood logging

The title teaser of Om had earlier revealed that the plot revolves around individuals who cut red sanders for a living. Dhanush plays a woodcutter in this narrative. The teaser showed police officers detaining woodcutters who are illegally chopping red sanders, holding them hostage at gunpoint while Dhanush comes to their rescue. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the female leads, with music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Ezhil Arasu.