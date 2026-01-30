'Finally': Shiv Thakare's cryptic post sparks wedding rumors

Bigg Boss star Shiv Thakare set the internet buzzing after posting wedding pics on Instagram with the caption "Finally"—but turns out, it was all just a prank. In a chat with Times of India TV, Shiv explained the photos were actually from a shoot for an upcoming project.

My mom got calls, says Shiv Shiv admitted, "I shared the picture just for fun after the shoot wrapped up."

But once people thought he'd really gotten married, things got wild—his mom was flooded with calls from relatives about not being invited, and his sister and manager had to field nonstop questions too.

Celebs also congratulated him The post even drew congratulatory messages from celebs like Farah Khan and Bharti Singh, which only added to the confusion.

Shiv found himself apologizing and explaining that it was all just a lighthearted joke.