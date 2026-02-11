'Spider-Noir': Prime drops first-look of Nicolas Cage's Marvel series 

Prime Video has unveiled the first-look images from its upcoming live-action Marvel series, Spider-Noir . The show, which will premiere on MGM+ in the US and later on Prime Video in over 240 countries, stars Nicolas Cage in his first major television role. The series is inspired by the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir and offers a unique take on the Spider-Verse through a detective story set during the Great Depression.

Character insight The story of 'Spider-Noir' In Spider-Noir, Cage plays Ben Reilly, a former masked vigilante known as "The Spider." Now a private investigator in 1930s New York City, Reilly is drawn back into action when a new case forces him to confront his past. The series will be available in two formats: "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color," allowing viewers to choose their preferred visual experience.

Quote Why show is releasing in 2 formats Cage spoke to Esquire about the dual offering, saying, "The truth is, they both work and they're beautiful for different reasons." He added that the monochrome version might inspire younger audiences to appreciate classic cinema as an art form. A release date for the same is yet to be announced.

Advertisement