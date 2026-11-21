Netflix's 'Pushpak Vimaan': Jaideep, Abhishek, Barun lead crime series
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming series Pushpak Vimaan. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Barun Sobti in lead roles. The crime caper is created by Sudip Sharma along with Banerjee and produced under the banner of Film Squad Productions LLP in association with Actree Three. The poster features all three actors and gives us a hint about their characters.
Plot details
A blend of crime and comedy
The series is described as a "crime caper with an unpredictable streak," finding humor in its eclectic ensemble of characters.
It is said to be a mix of crime, comedy, and chaos where nothing goes according to plan.
The show promises an intriguing narrative with unexpected twists and turns as the plot unfolds.
While a turban-clad Ahlawat looks serious and worried, holding a gun, Banerjee clutches a case full of cash in the poster. Sobti seemingly plays a politician.
Team details
No release date has been announced
The series comes from the makers of hits like Kohrra, Udta Punjab, and NH10.
No release date has been announced yet, but we can expect details to arrive soon.