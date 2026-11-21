The series is described as a "crime caper with an unpredictable streak," finding humor in its eclectic ensemble of characters.

It is said to be a mix of crime, comedy, and chaos where nothing goes according to plan.

The show promises an intriguing narrative with unexpected twists and turns as the plot unfolds.

While a turban-clad Ahlawat looks serious and worried, holding a gun, Banerjee clutches a case full of cash in the poster. Sobti seemingly plays a politician.