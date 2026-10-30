First Weverse Con in India sells out within 90 minutes
Entertainment
K-pop fans in India just made history: tickets for the first-ever Weverse Con Festival outside South Korea sold out in only 90 minutes.
The festival, set for March 27-28, 2027, at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi, saw its Day one presale snapped up even faster, with Mastercard users grabbing all tickets in under 20 minutes.
Major K-pop acts and soundchecks
The lineup features global K-pop stars like ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, plus HWASA and Eric Nam.
Indian acts King and Rhea Raj will also hit the stage.
Some lucky ticket holders will get early access to soundchecks with major K-pop acts, a dream come true for fans.