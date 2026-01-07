Another Flipperachi track to feature in 'Dhurandhar 2'? 

The song Fa9la , by Bahrain-based singer-producer Flipperachi (real name Hussam Aseem), became an instant hit after Akshaye Khanna 's entry scene in Dhurandhar. In an exclusive interview with India Today, the artist hinted that his association with the Dhurandhar universe may extend to its sequel. "I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there's something," he said. "I wouldn't want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something, yes."

Song's success Flipperachi's reaction to 'Fa9la' becoming a hit in India Flipperachi was initially surprised by the massive success of Fa9la in India. "I remember when they first told me, your song is booming in India, I was like, what?" he said. He later realized the impact of the song, especially after it became synonymous with Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait's charismatic entry in Dhurandhar.

Song's selection 'Fa9la' was 'perfect' for Khanna's entry Flipperachi also shared how the song was selected for Khanna's entry in Dhurandhar. "They were looking for a song for Akshaye's entrance, him as a villain. So when they heard the song, the strings in it, the dark strings, so they said the song was perfect for the entrance." "The call came in, the decision was instant, and we just thought, let's go with it."