Florence Pugh to lead, produce 'The Midnight Library' adaptation

Academy Award-nominated actor Florence Pugh is set to star in and produce the film adaptation of Matt Haig's bestselling novel, The Midnight Library. The story follows Nora Seed (Pugh), a woman who discovers a magical library that lets her explore alternate versions of her life. Garth Davis, who directed Pugh in the upcoming Netflix series East of Eden, will helm the project.

Plot details Book has sold over 15 million copies globally The Midnight Library, first published by Canongate Books in 2020, has sold 15 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 56 languages. The story serves as an allegorical exploration of mental health, focusing on depression, suicide, and regret. The film adaptation will go into pre-production this fall with filming set to begin in early 2027.

Director's statement This is what Davis said about the project Davis said, "I couldn't be more excited to reunite with Florence Pugh on The Midnight Library. Her warmth and talent are magical, and together I know we'll do something special working with Matt's iconic novel." "This is a story that moves us both — a celebration of life in all its possibility and complexity."

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