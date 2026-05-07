Ex-CJI Chandrachud appointed mediator in Sunjay Kapur family estate battle

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has been appointed as the mediator in the high-profile inheritance dispute involving the family of late businessman Sunjay Kapur . The Supreme Court made this decision on Thursday after both parties, Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur and his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur , expressed their willingness to negotiate a settlement. A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan proposed Justice Chandrachud's name for mediation.

Mediation guidelines 'The only thing required is a positive frame of mind' The court advised Kapur's family not to make the dispute over Kapur's estate "a source of entertainment for others," saying parties should not make it "more murky." The bench emphasized, "The only thing required is a positive frame of mind...and an approach that 'we want to resolve'..." They also directed them to refrain from making any public statements or posting about the family dispute on social media.

Dispute details What is the family dispute about? The dispute involves conflicting claims over the control of family assets and interests related to the Sona Group after Kapur's death. The proceedings were initiated by Rani, who sought protection for the family estate and the prevention of alleged interference with group-linked assets. She has challenged the establishment and operation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, claiming it deprived her of control over significant assets without her informed consent.

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Judicial perspective Court's earlier plea for an amicable settlement During a previous hearing on April 27, the bench observed that inheritance disputes involving large family estates and multiple stakeholders are better resolved through dialogue than prolonged litigation. They had urged the parties to consider a settlement instead of prolonging the legal process. The court also made it clear that while it was ready to adjudicate the matter on the merits if necessary, it would first try to persuade them to settle peacefully and equitably.

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