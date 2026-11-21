Fraser, 'Bad Girls's star, dies aged 84 on November 10
Helen Fraser, who won hearts as Sylvia Hollamby on Bad Girls, has passed away at 84.
She died on November 10 at Yaxley House Care Home in Suffolk.
Alongside her iconic TV role, she also appeared in Coronation Street and The Royle Family.
Fraser funeral December 4 donations each
Fraser's funeral is set for December 4 at West Suffolk Crematorium. Attendees are asked to make donations in her honor to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), a cause she supported passionately.
EACH shared its gratitude, remembering how much she meant to its community and mission.