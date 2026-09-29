Freshworks founder Mathrubootham to produce film 'Sarpatta Parambarai 2'
Entertainment
Girish Mathrubootham, the founder of Freshworks and a huge movie buff, is stepping into film production with Sarpatta Parambarai 2, the sequel to the 2021 boxing drama by Pa. Ranjith.
Known for regularly treating his team to movie outings, Mathrubootham is now moving from fan to producer.
Arya tagged Mathrubootham and Ranjith
Actor Arya, a close friend of Mathrubootham, played matchmaker for this project. He announced the team-up online by tagging both Mathrubootham and director Ranjith.
The first film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 after the theatrical release was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.