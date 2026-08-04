Garg joins film and music drive for Upper Assam relief
Entertainment
Assam's film and music community is out on the streets, collecting donations to support families hit by recent floods in Upper Assam.
Actor Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assamese legend Zubeen Garg, joined volunteers for a second day and, after paying tribute at Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, traveled with volunteers from Jalukbari to Maligaon.
Garg thanks donors, team plans relief
Garg thanked everyone for pitching in, saying, "Every small contribution matters." Residents, shopkeepers, and commuters have been donating cash and supplies as volunteers move through neighborhoods.
Inspired by artists like Jayanta Hazarika, the team plans to focus on both immediate relief and long-term help from August 8-11, urging people to keep supporting families rebuilding after the floods.