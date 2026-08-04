Garg joins film and music drive for Upper Assam relief

Assam's film and music community is out on the streets, collecting donations to support families hit by recent floods in Upper Assam.

Actor Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assamese legend Zubeen Garg, joined volunteers for a second day and, after paying tribute at Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, traveled with volunteers from Jalukbari to Maligaon.