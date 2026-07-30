Gautam says she almost quit Bollywood before 'Uri' and 'Bala'

Yami Gautam, known for films like Uri and Bala, recently shared how tough her Bollywood journey has been.

Despite a strong start with Vicky Donor in 2012, she was often labeled "unconventional" and struggled to land meaningful roles.

By 2019, she almost left the industry to return home to Himachal Pradesh, saying she had made peace with leaving the industry and thought she would return to Himachal.

But the success of Uri and Bala turned things around.