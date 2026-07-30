Gautam says she almost quit Bollywood before 'Uri' and 'Bala'
Yami Gautam, known for films like Uri and Bala, recently shared how tough her Bollywood journey has been.
Despite a strong start with Vicky Donor in 2012, she was often labeled "unconventional" and struggled to land meaningful roles.
By 2019, she almost left the industry to return home to Himachal Pradesh, saying she had made peace with leaving the industry and thought she would return to Himachal.
But the success of Uri and Bala turned things around.
Gautam married filmmaker Dhar in 2021
Before acting, Yami studied law in Chandigarh hoping to become an IAS officer. She eventually followed her passion for acting.
In 2021, she married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a small ceremony with close family due to COVID-19 restrictions, wearing her mother's sari and doing her own makeup, proving that sometimes simple moments mean the most.