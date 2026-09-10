Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' teaser blends spooky and quirky comedy
Entertainment
The teaser for Nayyi Navelli just dropped, showing Yami Gautam in a quirky family setting that suddenly gets spooky when she's accused of being a daayan (witch).
Her playful yet creepy comeback hints at a character that's both funny and mysterious, making this fantasy comedy look like a fresh twist on the genre.
Gautam takes on unconventional role
This film marks a big shift for Gautam, as she takes on an unconventional role unlike anything she's done before.
Directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow alongside Amazon MGM Studios, it's their first project together.
The music is by GV Prakash Kumar, and Gautam, who recently starred in Haq and Article 370, gets to show off her versatility once again.