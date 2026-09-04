R Madhavan's 'GDN' out on Netflix: Cast, plot, and more
What's the story
The recent biographical drama GDN, starring R Madhavan, is now streaming on Netflix. The film, released in theaters on August 7, chronicles the life of inventor and industrialist GD Naidu. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the movie started streaming on Friday in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.
Film synopsis
Film chronicles the life of noted inventor Naidu
GDN follows the life of Naidu, an acclaimed inventor and industrialist from Tamil Nadu.
The film chronicles his journey as he pursues innovative ideas despite facing resistance from authorities.
Madhavan not only stars as Naidu but also co-produced the film with his wife, Sarita.
The cast also features Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Thambi Ramaiah, Priyamani, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.
Film details
Plot of the movie
The film showcases Naidu's obsession with technology from a young age and his determination to understand how machines worked.
One incident in the movie shows a young Naidu becoming fascinated by a British officer's motorcycle, eventually saving money to buy one and then taking it apart to study its mechanism.
His interest later blooms into establishing an indigenous electric motor, building international trade connections, and setting up a polytechnic college to make technical education more accessible.
Film challenges
Film did not fare well at box office
While GDN highlights Naidu's contributions to technology, it also shows the opposition he faced from powerful authorities and business rivalries.
The drama also delves into his personal life, including relationships with characters such as Chellammal (Priyamani) and Ranganayaki (Vijayan).
The film had a disappointing box office run with a worldwide collection of around ₹6.32 crore, according to Sacnilk.