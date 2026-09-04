R Madhavan's 'GDN' out on Netflix: Cast, plot, and more

GDN follows the life of Naidu, an acclaimed inventor and industrialist from Tamil Nadu.

The film chronicles his journey as he pursues innovative ideas despite facing resistance from authorities.

Madhavan not only stars as Naidu but also co-produced the film with his wife, Sarita.

The cast also features Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Thambi Ramaiah, Priyamani, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.