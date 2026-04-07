Gera reveals landing Aalam role in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Entertainment
Gaurav Gera, mostly known for his TV work, opened up about how he landed the role of Aalam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theaters in March 2025 and is doing great at the box office.
His character plays a key part, especially in the scene where he convinces Hamza to let him take the blame for Pinda's death.
Chhabra asked Gera to audition
Gera shared that casting director Mukesh Chhabra asked him to audition for an intense scene, though he didn't realize how important it was until the narration.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film has also made one of Gera's lines, Darling, Darling dil kyu toda, peelo peelo aalam dhoodh soda, a catchphrase among fans.