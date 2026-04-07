Gera reveals landing Aalam role in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Gaurav Gera, mostly known for his TV work, opened up about how he landed the role of Aalam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theaters in March 2025 and is doing great at the box office.

His character plays a key part, especially in the scene where he convinces Hamza to let him take the blame for Pinda's death.