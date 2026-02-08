'Ghooskhor Pandat' controversy: VHP asks makers to 'withdraw title immediately'

The controversy surrounding the title of Manoj Bajpayee 's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has taken a new turn. Shriraj Nair, spokesperson for the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) , has accused Netflix of promoting content that "mocks" Hindu deities and practices. In an interview with ANI, he demanded the immediate withdrawal of the film's title and its inappropriate content.

Statement 'VHP has never interfered in any creative medium' Nair said, "Vishwa Hindu Parishad has never interfered in any creative medium, but since the content and web series are coming on OTT and through Netflix, we have seen that it increasingly mocks Hindus and their sadhus and saints, deities." "We have also requested the government that if this type of film and its title do not change...then Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal will show its ugly form." "It should be withdrawn immediately, and the contents should also be withdrawn."

Public outcry Protesters burned effigies of the film's team The controversy has led to widespread protests across India. Demonstrators burned effigies of the producer, director, and actors at Subhash Chowk in Prayagraj on Friday. They demanded a ban on the OTT platform and alleged that the film was made to target Hindus and Brahmins. The protesters warned of further demonstrations if their demands were not met within three days.

Industry response Federation of Western India Cine Employees also raised objections The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also raised objections to the title of Ghooskhor Pandat. In a letter, they said it could disrupt social harmony and unity in society. The FWICE represents 36 affiliated associations and scores of members from the media and entertainment industry. They warned of action against producer Neeraj Pandey if he doesn't take appropriate steps.

Filmmaker's statement Pandey, Bajpayee addressed the controversy In response to the backlash, Pandey acknowledged that the film's title has "hurt" a section of the audience. He said all promotional materials for the film will be taken down temporarily. Bajpayee also addressed the controversy, saying he respects people's emotions and concerns. He added, "As an actor, I come to a film through the character and story I am playing."