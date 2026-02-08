'Serious objections': FWICE says no cooperation with 'Ghooskhor Pandat' makers

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised objections to the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat and expressed their refusal to cooperate with the filmmakers. The warning comes after protests erupted over the film's title , which many believe disrespects the Brahmin community. The FWICE President, BN Tiwari, has said that the organization will not cooperate with such films anymore.

Tiwari's statement 'We will completely refuse to cooperate with them' Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "I have a serious objection to the use of the word Pandat in this title. No matter whose surname it is, we make films for the entertainment of the people." "I strongly oppose producers and directors who insult any community. Such people have no right to make films." "Times have changed... We will completely refuse to cooperate with them," he added.

Community backlash Protests erupted over the film's title The controversy surrounding Ghooskhor Pandat stems from its title, which combines the Hindi word for a bribe-taker with a colloquial term for Brahmins. Following the film's announcement, several Brahmin organizations expressed their displeasure, claiming it stereotypes their community. Protests erupted across the country on Friday, and an FIR was lodged in Lucknow on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's orders. It accuses the makers of hurting caste sentiments.

