Gibson criticized for Instagram video of staged domestic violence injuries
Tyrese Gibson is catching heat after posting an Instagram video where he showed off fake cuts and bruises, joking they came from a fight over an Instagram follow.
He later said the injuries were just movie makeup, but critics, including survivors, felt the joke made light of real domestic violence.
Gibson denies past abuse allegations
This is not the first time Gibson's name has come up in conversations about abuse: he has faced accusations of domestic violence in 2007 and 2017, which he denies, and his ex-wife sued him for defamation in 2024.
Gibson has not publicly addressed the backlash as of publication.