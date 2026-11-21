'Ginny and Georgia' return on Netflix fuels paternity mystery
Ginny and Georgia is coming to Netflix January 21, 2027.
This time, the story picks up after Georgia's (Brianne Howey) being cleared of murder charges and her pregnancy, though who the dad is (Joe or Mayor Paul Randolph) is still a mystery.
Meanwhile, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is trying to bring some calm to their unpredictable family life.
'Ginny and Georgia' S4 family focus
Season 4 focuses on Georgia doing her best to create stability for her kids, with Ginny backing her up.
Austin (Diesel La Torraca) faces more fallout from past family drama.
The show will also dig deeper into Georgia's early life, affecting her decisions and her children.
Expect familiar faces like Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), and newcomer Ali Skovbye as Rainn.
The creative team behind the series stays strong for this season.