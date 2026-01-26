Giorgio Armani biopic gets its director

Oscar-winning director Bobby Moresco, known for Crash, has been roped in to direct a biopic on legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani . The film is being produced by Andrea Iervolino and will chronicle the life of the Italian designer who passed away last September at 91. Moresco will also write the script with his daughter Amanda, per Deadline.

Film focus Biopic to explore Armani's personal and professional journey The biopic, titled Armani - The King Of Fashion, will delve into the personal and professional journey of Armani. The designer is considered one of the most influential fashion icons of the 20th and 21st centuries. His brand, known for its luxury and elegance, was closely associated with Hollywood. He famously designed costumes for Richard Gere in American Gigolo and worked on over 30 other films.

Production choice Iervolino's production company explained the decision The film is likely to skip Italy as the shooting destination in favor of Hungary. Iervolino's production company said, "The decision regarding the filming location followed an in-depth review of the investment plan and extensive discussions with the pool of US banks and funds supporting TAIC [Iervolino's company] Funding, in light of the current Italian production and administrative environment." Iervolino expressed his love for Italy despite these changes.

Advertisement