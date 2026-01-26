Giorgio Armani biopic gets its director
What's the story
Oscar-winning director Bobby Moresco, known for Crash, has been roped in to direct a biopic on legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani. The film is being produced by Andrea Iervolino and will chronicle the life of the Italian designer who passed away last September at 91. Moresco will also write the script with his daughter Amanda, per Deadline.
Film focus
Biopic to explore Armani's personal and professional journey
The biopic, titled Armani - The King Of Fashion, will delve into the personal and professional journey of Armani. The designer is considered one of the most influential fashion icons of the 20th and 21st centuries. His brand, known for its luxury and elegance, was closely associated with Hollywood. He famously designed costumes for Richard Gere in American Gigolo and worked on over 30 other films.
Production choice
Iervolino's production company explained the decision
The film is likely to skip Italy as the shooting destination in favor of Hungary. Iervolino's production company said, "The decision regarding the filming location followed an in-depth review of the investment plan and extensive discussions with the pool of US banks and funds supporting TAIC [Iervolino's company] Funding, in light of the current Italian production and administrative environment." Iervolino expressed his love for Italy despite these changes.
Production shift
Iervolino plans to shift another biopic's production to Hungary
Iervolino also plans to move another biopic, Bugatti - The Genius, to Hungary. He claims that the loss of these two projects will be a major blow for Italy's film industry. However, he insists that these decisions were necessary due to recent changes in local tax credits and political issues that have deterred some US investors.