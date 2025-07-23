Global domination! Prime Video India breaks records on Prime Day

'Panchayat' and 'The Traitors' were among the top watched shows

If you're into binge-worthy content, this is huge—Panchayat reached almost every corner of India, while The Traitors also scored big and got renewed for another season.

International hits like Heads of State (with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, John Cena), Korean dramas, and anime were streamed everywhere too.

Basically, Prime Video is serving up something for everyone—and people are loving it.