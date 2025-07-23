Global domination! Prime Video India breaks records on Prime Day
Prime Video India just wrapped up a record-breaking Prime Day, with Indian shows making waves in over 224 countries and thousands of towns across India.
The big standouts? Panchayat Season 4, which became the franchise's biggest launch ever—streaming in more than 180 countries and trending in 42 on day one.
The show's already locked in for a fifth season expected to launch in 2026.
'Panchayat' and 'The Traitors' were among the top watched shows
If you're into binge-worthy content, this is huge—Panchayat reached almost every corner of India, while The Traitors also scored big and got renewed for another season.
International hits like Heads of State (with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, John Cena), Korean dramas, and anime were streamed everywhere too.
Basically, Prime Video is serving up something for everyone—and people are loving it.