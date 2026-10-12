'Ramayana' to be released in nearly 40 languages globally?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey, will be released in nearly 40 languages worldwide, per Bollywood Hungama. The team is reportedly working tirelessly to ensure an unprecedented overseas release. Advance bookings will open on Dussehra (October 20), and the movie releases worldwide on November 5.
Global reach
'Ramayana' aims to be India's biggest release globally
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Producer Namit Malhotra...is determined to make it the biggest release ever for an Indian film."
"To make the film accessible...to audiences across the globe, Ramayana has been dubbed in nearly 40 languages."
"Viewers across the world will be able to experience the film in all its glory in a language they understand, without having to rely on subtitles. This is the first time an Indian film has been dubbed on such a massive scale."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
The film will also be released in IMAX.
Sony Pictures will distribute it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The film is planned as a two-part epic with Part 1 scheduled for a worldwide release this year and Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027.