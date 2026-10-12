'Ramayana' to be released in nearly 40 languages globally?

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Producer Namit Malhotra...is determined to make it the biggest release ever for an Indian film."

"To make the film accessible...to audiences across the globe, Ramayana has been dubbed in nearly 40 languages."

"Viewers across the world will be able to experience the film in all its glory in a language they understand, without having to rely on subtitles. This is the first time an Indian film has been dubbed on such a massive scale."